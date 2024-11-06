عربي


Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Device For Testing Leaks (DCD-387)


11/6/2024 2:31:18 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a specially-designed device for testing leaks in any functioning water piping system," said one of two inventors, from Rockville,
Md., "so we invented the 4 IN 1 PIPE CAP. Our design reduces the need to use a small cap that typically becomes lost during plumbing work."

The patent-pending invention provides a plumbing device for use in testing leaks while performing building construction or renovation procedures. In doing so, it increases efficiency. It also would be helpful for instances where pipes are configured too close to one another or in confined spaces. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional plumbers, building construction contractors, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-387, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

PR Newswire

