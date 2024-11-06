Adani Group Stocks Surge, Add Rs 54,381 Cr In Market Cap

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The share price of all the companies in the Adani Group surged on Wednesday, adding Rs 54,381.06 crore worth of wealth to the investors' kitty.

The cap of Adani Group companies rose to Rs 16 lakh crore.

Shares of Adani Group companies gained, while the NSE Nifty 50 recorded the best session since September 20 and the BSE Sensex since October 28. The Nifty 50 ended 270.75 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 24,484.05, and the Sensex closed 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent up at 80,378.13.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adani Solutions rose 7.48 per cent to Rs 1,090.95 apiece, while Adani Green Energy rose as much as 5.46 per cent to Rs 1,733.95 per share. This comes after Nuvama's forecast that Adani Energy Solutions could be added to the MSCI index in the November rejig. Adani Enterprises Ltd. also rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 3,070 per share and closed 4.48 per cent higher. The share in the last one year has risen 35.63 per cent.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. rose as much as 3.96 per cent to Rs 1,328, while Adani Total Gas Ltd. rose 4.15 per cent. Both stocks closed 3.06 per cent and 2.8 per cent higher respectively.

Adani Power Ltd. also saw a 3.9 per cent surge to pare gains and closed 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 616.30. The share in the last one year has risen 56.42 per cent. ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. closed nearly over 2 per cent higher at Rs 2,359.55 and Rs 582.65 apiece respectively.

Sanghi Industries Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. were trading flat and closed 0.67 per cent and 0.37 per cent higher respectively.