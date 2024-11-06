Neurones: Organic Growth Up 10.5% In 3Rd Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2024 revenues Nanterre, November 6, 2024 (after trading) Organic growth up 10.5% in 3 rd quarter 2024

(not audited, in millions of euros) 2023 2024 growth of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 177 196.7 + 11.1% + 10.5% Total as at the end-September 545.7 599.1 + 9.8% + 8.9%

Achievements

NEURONES posted double-digit organic growth in the 3rd quarter.

The most notable advances continue to be in Data, Digital Projects, Cybersecurity, Sovereign and Secure Cloud (SecNumCloud).

Total turnover is down 3 points (14.3% vs. 17.3% a year ago).

Over the entire nine-month period, operating profit * amounted to 9.6% of revenues.

Outlook

For 2024, NEURONES confirms its forecasts made at the beginning of the year (around €800 million in revenues and 9.5% in operating profit).

* not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 7,100 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – 'PEA-PME' eligible





Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

...



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

...

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

...







Attachment

neurones-third-quarter-2024-revenues