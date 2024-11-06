(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Mattress Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A mattress is a type of furniture placed on a bed frame to provide comfort and support during sleep. Mattresses come in various materials, including springs, latex, memory foam, cotton, polyurethane foam, and other composite materials, each with its own advantages. There is a strong international demand for mattresses, particularly in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Mattresses for export typically feature high added value, long service life, and certain transportation requirements. The main types of mattresses include spring mattresses, latex mattresses, memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, and air mattresses.

Plastic and rubber materials used in mattress manufacturing are typically found in latex and memory foam mattresses. These materials offer excellent elasticity and conformability, effectively supporting the body and reducing pressure. Other materials, such as natural fibers and cotton, are more environmentally friendly and offer good breathability and softness. The production process for mattresses includes raw material handling, foaming, molding, cutting, sewing, assembling, and packaging, all of which require specialized equipment and technology. Mattresses primarily made of plastic and rubber are widely used, with Vietnamese exports of such mattresses accounting for over 65% of all mattress types.

The main downstream users of mattresses include the hospitality industry, hospitals, residences, and furniture retail. Mattresses are widely used across these sectors, with stable and continuously growing demand. According to the analysis by the publisher, the main mattress exporters in the Asia-Pacific region and globally include countries such as China, the United States, and Malaysia. Vietnam's mattress manufacturing industry is also rapidly developing; leveraging its low-cost labor and favorable geographic location, Vietnam is gradually becoming a key global mattress exporter. There is a growing trend of international mattress production capacity shifting to Vietnam.

Vietnamese mattress products are sold domestically and heavily exported to Europe, the United States, and other Asian countries. The publisher data shows that Vietnam's total mattress export value exceeded USD 170 million in 2023. International demand for mattresses is expected to continue growing in 2024, with Vietnamese mattress exports reaching over USD 80 million from January to May.

In recent years, the capacity of the international furniture industry has gradually shifted to Vietnam, and the country's capabilities in furniture manufacturing and processing have been continuously advancing in terms of technology, equipment, experience, and capital. According to the analysis by the publisher, due to Vietnam's numerous free trade agreements and the ongoing development of its furniture industry, there is significant growth potential for mattress exports. In the coming years, Vietnam's mattress exports are expected to continue increasing.

Topics covered:



The Import and Export of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Mattress in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Mattress in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Mattress and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Mattress in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Mattress in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Mattress in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Mattress Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Mattress in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Mattress Export Market

2 Analysis of Mattress Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Mattress in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Mattress in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Mattress in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Mattress in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Mattress in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Mattress Exports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Destination for Mattress Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 Japan

3.1.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 South Korea

3.2.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Canada

3.3.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 United States

3.5 Taiwan

3.6 Hong Kong

4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 NITORI CO, LTD

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Mattress Imports from Vietnam

4.2 ADD & JOIN CO, LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Mattress Imports from Vietnam

4.3 ABLUE CO, LTD

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Mattress Imports from Vietnam

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Mattress in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 DOANH NGHIEP CHE XUAT NITORI VIET NAM

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Mattress Exports

5.2 TONG LI VIE NAM INDUSTRIAL CO, LTD

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Mattress Exports

5.3 GLORY (VIETNAM) INDUSTRY CO, LTD

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Mattress Exports

6. Monthly Analysis of Mattress Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Mattress Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Mattress Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Mattress in Vietnam, 2024-2033

