BJP In Tripura Achieved 90-95 Per Cent Target Of Membership: State Party In-Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP's Tripura in-charge Rajdeep Roy on Wednesday said that the state party organisation during its ongoing membership enrollment drive has already fulfilled 90 to 95 per cent of its target, adding the BJP has been getting a spontaneous response from the people to become member of the party.

Roy, who was earlier a Lok Sabha member from Assam's Silchar Parliamentary constituency, said that the BJP in Tripura has enrolled over 10.51 lakh people during the ongoing membership drive.

He said that of the over 10.51 lakh BJP members, 8.51 lakh people have enrolled their names online while two lakh have registered in offline mode.

The BJP on September 3 launched membership enrollment drive in Tripura, setting a target to enroll 12 lakh members in the state total enrollment comprises fresh and renewal members.

“The membership drive would continue till November 15," Roy told the media.

Roy, who is also the BJP's Assam unit Vice-President, observed that the enrollment in such a big number is an excellent achievement of the party organisations in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and state party President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Both Saha and Bhattacharjee as well as the party karyakartas have done a remarkable job to fulfill the target of membership, Roy said, adding that Tripura's name would be equated with big states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Assam with regard to achieving membership targets set by the party's central leadership.

After the conclusion of the membership drive, active members would be selected for participation in organisational elections, Roy stated.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said the spontaneous response from people during the membership drive would further strengthen the foundation of the BJP in the state.

Saha, former state BJP President, while participating in the membership drive in the Bardowali Mandal here, people's spontaneous response to becoming a member of the party shows how much they love the party.

He had said: "The membership drive of BJP is currently in its second phase in the state. The period for enrollment has also been extended up to November 15. We are visiting various places, and people are showing a strong interest in taking BJP's membership."

Saha said that leaders and Karyakartas are reaching out everywhere, and“I am also visiting my assembly constituency to enroll people in different wards. Today, I visited various localities.”

He further emphasised that people are now willingly joining the BJP.