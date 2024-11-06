Circana Unveils Winners Of The Sixth Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards At AAPEX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS – Nov. 6, 2024 – CircanaTM , a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, has announced the winners of its sixth annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards. The awards will be presented at the Automotive Aftermarket Products (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-7, 2024.

These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States market share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries. Circana determined winners in the categories of accessories and appearance; chemicals, additives, and fluids; maintenance and repair; and core tires using its Retail Tracking Service, which gathers sales data from a diverse panel of retailers, including automotive specialty, mass market, tires, e-commerce, and more.

“As consumers navigate ongoing economic challenges, they're looking for ways to stretch their dollars and maximize value in every purchase,” said Steve Flavin, president of Circana's automotive practice.“For sustainable growth, it's crucial for the aftermarket to continue finding innovative ways to deliver this value. We're thrilled to honor the industry's resilience once again and recognize the brands driving market growth by adapting to evolving consumer needs.”

Circana 2024 Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards

Winners for Top U.S. Market Share Increase

Accessories & Appearance: Meguiar's

Chemicals/Additives/Fluids: Valvoline

Maintenance & Repair*: NOCO

*excluding batteries and filters

Wipers: Rain-X

Performance Chemicals: Mr. Gasket

Lighting: Sylvania

Interior Accessories: Dickies

Antifreeze/Coolant: PEAK

Passenger Car/Light Truck & HD/Commercial Tires: Michelin

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

