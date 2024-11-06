Over Half Of Students In Poland's Higher Educational Facilities Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 19,900 students from Ukraine were enrolled in Polish universities in the 2023-2024 academic year. At the end of the previous academic year, 45,000 citizens of Ukraine studied at Polish universities, or almost 45% of the total number of foreign students registered in Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the of Science and Higher Education of Poland in response to an Ukrinform enquiry.

"The number of Ukrainian citizens admitted to study in the 2023/2024 academic year stood at 19,900. Among them, 11,900 studied in private universities, 7,800 – in public universities, and 200 – in church universities," the ministry reported.

Over 500 Ukrainians from 30 countries apply for“Ukrainian Legion” being formed in

It is noted that in the 2023-2024 academic year, a total of 102,700 foreigners studied at Polish universities, but these data are incomplete. The total number of Ukrainian nationals who studied at Polish universities at the end of the last academic year was 45,500, which is almost 45% of the total number of foreign students in the Republic of Poland.

The ministry noted that Ukrainians who are subject to special protection, enrolled in public universities, are not charged for full-time studies in the Polish language. In addition, they may claim a public scholarship and a study loan based on the family and financial situation declaration attached to the application. Citizens of Ukraine, who are subject to special protection, also have the right to apply for a rector's scholarship, a scholarship for the disabled, and assistance under the general rules for foreign students.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland is one of Ukraine's closest allies in countering Russian aggression. Warsaw has provided Ukraine with 45 packages of military aid worth more than EUR 4 billion. Poland operates a logistics hub for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. More than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained on Polish soil.

The photo is illustrative