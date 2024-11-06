Edelman Names India MD Rakesh Thukral APAC CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Edelman has named longtime Asia Pacific executive Rakesh Thukral as its new regional CEO, succeeding Warren Fernandez.



Thukral brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Edelman's APAC chief operating officer and managing director of India. He joined the agency in 2010 as a director of public affairs.



Fernandez, who is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity, will remain with Edelman until the end of the year to help with the transition.



"Rakesh's experience partnering with global companies entering the Indian market, and Indian businesses going global, will be invaluable to our clients across the region," said Ed Williams, Edelman's president for international. "He has a deep understanding of the business, political, and societal dynamics of the region, and I have confidence that under his leadership, our business will be well positioned for continued success."



Under Fernandez's leadership, Edelman in Asia Pacific has seen significant growth as a regional leader. PRovoke Media named Edelman India and Leo Burnett's campaign for Pepsico's Lay's brand, “Empowering Women, Empowering Agriculture: Lay's Farm Equal,” the best public relations program in the world at last week's Global SABRE Awards ceremony in Washington.



"I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented team at Edelman," said Fernandez. "This new opportunity allows me to pursue my longstanding interest in public policy and engage in some of the most pressing issues of our time."



Looking ahead, Thukral said he is committed to continuing the momentum Edelman has built across the region.



"We have a strong team and client relationships across sectors and markets," he said. "I look forward to working with our teams and clients to elevate our work and deliver solutions that help them navigate these complex times."



Thukral's appointment is effective immediately.



