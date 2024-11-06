Agentsmyth Appoints Industry Veteran Robert Difazio As Chief Strategy Officer And Board Member Amidst Rapid Growth And Milestone Achievements

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) New York, New York, September 30th, 2024, FinanceWire

Company Surpasses 10,000 Client Searches, Adds 200+ Institutional Traders, and Accelerates Adoption of Its Offerings

AgentSmyth , a leading AI-powered data and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Robert DiFazio as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and member of its Board of Directors. With over 40 years of experience in capital markets and management, DiFazio brings unparalleled expertise to AgentSmyth at a pivotal moment in the company's expansion.

An Unmatched Industry Leader Joins AgentSmyth

Robert DiFazio's illustrious career includes senior leadership roles such as Co-Head of Global Equities at Citigroup and a Founding Investor in Strategas Research Partners. His extensive background in capital markets, trading, investment banking, and venture capital has shaped strategies for some of the world's most influential financial institutions.

Strengthening Leadership with Key Technology Hires

In addition to DiFazio's appointment, AgentSmyth has bolstered its technology leadership team with the hiring of Brian Jo as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Salman Razzaq as Vice President of Engineering. Brian Jo, formerly at Market Reader, brings a wealth of experience in developing advanced financial platforms. Salman Razzaq, previously at S&P Global, adds significant expertise in engineering scalable solutions for complex data environments.

Significant Milestones: Over 10,000 Client Searches and Rapid User Growth

Since launching its AgentSmyth All-Access offering just three months ago, the company has surpassed 10,000 client searches, signaling strong market validation. Additionally, AgentSmyth has onboarded over 200 institutional traders from both buy-side and sell-side firms, with a growing number converting into paid licenses.

AgentSmyth's platform covers 58,200 equities, with an average agent response time of 2.5 to 30 seconds. The efficiency gained through the platform's AI agents has saved clients an estimated 296 days of research hours compared to traditional tools.

Introducing the Rag2Riches Framework and Technological Advancements

At the core of AgentSmyth's technological innovation is the proprietary Rag2Riches Framework, which dynamically upgrades vector contexts with real-time insights on economic events, news, and trader actions. By integrating live Level 2 (L2) flows and options data, the platform delivers unparalleled market intelligence, keeping clients ahead with precise, actionable insights.

Diverse Offerings Catering to Active and Passive Customers

AgentSmyth's two main offerings-AgentSmyth All-Access and Silver Bullets-are seeing strong adoption, catering to both active traders seeking in-depth analysis and passive customers who prefer concise, actionable insights delivered directly to their inboxes.

Empowered by SEC Registration

The company's momentum is further accelerated by its recent approval as an SEC-registered investment advisor. This regulatory milestone allows AgentSmyth to onboard paid clients while delivering real-time, actionable trade recommendations, ensuring compliance and transparency.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion & Market Reach

AgentSmyth is poised for continued aggressive growth, with plans to expand into European and Asian equity markets by Q1 2025 through existing data partnerships. Additionally, AgentSmyth has secured strategic partnerships with several Order Management Systems (OMS). These collaborations facilitate deep integration into existing workflows, granting AgentSmyth access to over 2,000 institutional traders and portfolio managers without additional marketing expenditure.

About Us

