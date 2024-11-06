(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

#1 in Customer Satisfaction for both Mattresses Purchased In-Store and for 2024*

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX , "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that its Tempur-Pedic® brand was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Mattresses Purchased In-Store in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Study*, marking the fifth time in six years the Company has won the award. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, the brand is also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Online Purchase segment. With the 2024 study results,

Tempur-Pedic is the most awarded brand in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Study.

Tempur-Pedic Recognized as the Most Awarded Brand in the History of the J.D. Power U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Study

"We are honored to be named the most awarded brand in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Mattresses Satisfaction Study. This recognition is once again a testament, by consumers, to the innovative and high-quality sleep solutions we provide that optimize sleep outcomes, so that they can sleep comfortably and undisturbed, every night. I would also like to thank our employees and valued partners for making this possible through their dedication, hard work, and support," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

Tempur-Pedic, the most highly recommended mattress brand in America**, created the world's first body-responsive mattresses over 30 years ago featuring the renown TEMPUR-MaterialTM that started it all.

Since then, the brand's innovation has included Tempur-Breeze® mattresses for hot sleepers and a full range of adjustable bases, pillows and accessories for enhanced ergonomic benefits.

Understanding the impact good sleep has on long-term health and wellness, Tempur-Pedic also offers Tempur-Ergo® Smart Bases powered by Sleeptracker-AI® to help consumers fall asleep faster through relaxation programs and minimize sleep disruptors like snoring.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our over 750 Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels.

With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

