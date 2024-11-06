94,000 children in northern Gaza receive polio vaccination

(MENAFN) The third phase of a UN-supported polio vaccination campaign successfully concluded on Monday in northern Gaza, despite the region’s ongoing siege. The UN agencies reported that 94,000 children were vaccinated during this phase, covering approximately 79 percent of the target population in northern Gaza. However, due to access limitations and the challenging circumstances, thousands of children still could not be reached. This campaign phase, initially scheduled for October 23, had to be delayed because of intensified hostilities, eventually resuming during agreed-upon humanitarian pauses over the weekend.



On Saturday, the campaign mobilized 216 medical teams, with support from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF, UNRWA, and other partners, deploying across 106 fixed vaccination sites in northern Gaza. Additionally, more than 200 social mobilizers worked within the communities, informing and encouraging families about the vaccination efforts. These efforts underscored the commitment of health organizations to reach as many children as possible under extremely challenging conditions.



WHO official Richard Peeperkorn noted that the goal was to administer the second and final polio vaccine dose to all children in northern Gaza. Although the teams exceeded initial expectations in terms of coverage, some children could not be vaccinated due to recent mass displacements prompted by evacuation orders. Peeperkorn expressed a commitment to finding ways to reach those missed as the campaign continues.



The recent northern Gaza campaign phase followed the successful completion of two phases in central and southern Gaza, where nearly 451,200 children received the vaccine, achieving 96 percent coverage. This high vaccination rate in central and southern areas demonstrates the UN's dedication to protecting children across Gaza despite the mounting obstacles in conflict zones.

