Israel gets shelved in US-Saudi security discussions

(MENAFN) A potential security agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia is being pursued separately from a broader deal that was originally intended to include Israel, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.



According to the report, Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban met with US officials, including Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken, and other senior advisers at the White House last week. The focus of their discussions was on strengthening bilateral ties and finalizing security, technology, and economic agreements before US President Joe Biden leaves office in January.



This security deal, the sources said, would be distinct from the previously planned "mega-deal" that aimed to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which had been a key initiative for the Biden administration before the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The original mega-deal also included a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement, which the administration believed would have an easier path to ratification in the US Senate if included in a broader package.



Axios also noted that the US is pushing for the Saudi security pact in an effort to solidify its presence in the Gulf amid growing competition from China and Russia. As part of this strategy, the Biden administration has been strengthening ties with other Gulf nations, including Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, designating them as major defense and security partners in recent years.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856476