Prime Minister Meets Delegation From Franco-Qatari Economic Circle 'Qadran'
11/3/2024 5:15:57 AM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday with a delegation from the Franco-Qatari economic circle 'Qadran' which is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Qadran and ways to support and develop them.
