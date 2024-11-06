Polyurea-based Lining Revealed as Secret Behind GRE Pipeline Rehabilitation Project at Hatta Dam, UAE

(MENAFN- IHC) A leading Dubai-based protective coatings system house has released details of a major dam pipeline rehabilitation project in the UAE. Using its innovative, polyurea-based lining product, the company has outlined how its WRAS- potable water approved and highly durable coating solution performs in a range of major turnkey infrastructure projects.

Applying polyurea-based linings on Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) pipelines can be highly effective at avoiding internal abrasion, reducing future maintenance costs and extending asset lifespans, as has been demonstrated on this GRE pipeline rehabilitation project at Hatta Dam located in the United Arab Emirates.



Project Background

Hatta Dam is a largescale tourism and recreational water reservoir feeding into the major hydroelectric power station in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC region. The 250MW station generates electricity by making use of the water stored in Hatta Dam, with a storage capacity of 1,500 MW,h, through a series of pipelines and canals. The overall project has an asset life span of 80 years.



Challenge

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) pipes are a popular choice for potable water applications due to their corrosion resistance and durability. However, these pipes often experience internal abrasion, and impact damage leading to a roughening and degradation of the internal surfaces reducing the transfer efficiency and the longevity of the pipes. Therefore, the project owners sought a cost-effective lining solution capable of being retro fitted to existing worn pipes that could provide long term protection against abrasion and impact in order to extend the working life.



Extensive Research Completed

Long term abrasion and impact testing by the project owners of a number of potential products concluded that DELTAShield HP 500 PW provided, by far the best abrasion and impact resistance properties from all the options tested.



Solution

This pipelining retrofit project was successfully completed using DELTAShield HP 500 PW, a high-performance polyurea based elastomer known for its exceptional physical properties. This entire turnkey infrastructure project was delivered on a supply and apply basis by the Dubai-based manufacturer, DELTA Coatings International, offering a single supplier advantage and a one-point multi-year warranty.



Key benefits of using DELTAShield HP 500 PW for internal linings:



• Quick to apply: Instant curing, hot spray applied, seamless and flexible protective polyurea technology membrane that exhibits excellent abrasion, impact and tear growth resistance. It will not crack or peel even under the harshest conditions and requires no maintenance.

• Certifications: BS 6920, NSF and WRAS certified for use in potable water applications up to 85° C and is a system designed to store or transport water used for human consumption.



DELTAShield HP 500 PW

Technical Properties Explained:



• Abrasion Resistance: DELTAShield HP 500 PW exhibits excellent resistance to abrasion, making it an ideal choice for protecting pipelines from the erosive effects of suspended solids. It`s exceptional abrasion resistance can significantly extend the lifespan of GRE pipelines, reducing the need for frequent repairs or replacements.

• Chemical Resistance: DELTAShield HP 500 PW or HP 400 are highly resistant to a wide range of chemicals, ensuring the integrity of the pipeline even in harsh environments. It`s chemical resistance protects the pipeline from corrosion and other forms of degradation caused by aggressive water conditions.

• Rapid Curing: DELTAShield HP 500 PW cures rapidly, minimizing downtime for pipeline repairs or maintenance. It`s rapid curing properties allow for quick and efficient installation, minimizing downtime.

• Adhesion: This product adheres strongly to various substrates, including GRE, providing a durable and long-lasting protective layer.

• Reduced Maintenance Costs: By providing a durable and long-lasting protective layer, this product helps to reduce maintenance costs over time.



Typical Uses

• Potable water reservoirs, dams, storage tanks, canals and via-ducts.

• Rainwater storage tanks.

• Fish breeding tanks.

• De-salination plants.

• Water bottling and cleaning plants

• Any other lining project where WRAS-certified coatings for potable water are required



PROJECT FAST FACTS

• Project: Hatta Dam

• Country: UAE

• Scope of work: GRE Pipeline Rehabilitation

• Product used: DELTAShield HP 500 PW

• Manufacturer: DELTA Coatings International

• Turnkey project manager: DELTA Coatings International





