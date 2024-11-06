‘Survey On Assam’S Disputed Border Areas With Meghalaya, Arunachal To Be Completed In 6 Months’

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the progress of inter-state border agreements signed between Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Arunachal Pradesh to resolve their decades-old boundary disputes, officials said here.

The inter-state border agreement between Assam and Meghalaya was signed on March 29 2022 while a similar pact was signed between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 last year.

A senior Assam official said that after a detailed discussion, it has been decided that the state would extend their cooperation so that the entire survey works of six areas of difference on Assam-Meghalaya Border -- Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra and 38 agreed villages of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border are completed in next 6 months.

“It was also emphasised in the meeting that the Regional Committees of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh sides should be activated urgently to complete the task of finalisation of boundaries of 49 villages within an extended period of 6 months (by April 19, 2025) positively,” the official told the media.

He said that it was also suggested that Assam and Meghalaya both should move forward towards reducing the differences with respect to the remaining six areas of difference for which Regional Committees have already been constituted from both sides.

Union Home Secretary expressed satisfaction that both states have already reached a conclusive resolution of the Hahim area of difference and directed that all efforts be made to complete the works erection of Boundary Pillars in the Hahim area by the end of December 2024.

Similarly, Mohan also suggested the completion of the erection of pillars in the Kamengabari and Bhalukpung areas of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border where the pilot survey has been completed.

The review meeting was attended by Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Assam, D P Wahlang, Chief Secretary Meghalaya, Manish Gupta, Chief Secretary Arunachal Pradesh, G P Singh, Director General of Police, Assam accompanied by other senior officers.

Assam also has inter-state border disputes with Nagaland and Mizoram.

Amid the long-standing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, the border area saw its worst-ever violence on July 26, 2021, when the Assam and Mizoram Police exchanged fire in the disputed area near Vairengte village on National Highway 306, leaving six Assam Police personnel dead and many injured.