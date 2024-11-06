عربي


Huawei Jordan Showcases Digital Transformation Solutions At GITEX Global 2024

11/6/2024 2:01:06 PM

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) - Huawei Jordan participated in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, emphasizing digital and artificial intelligence solutions designed to boost institutional services and improve citizen-oriented service delivery.
Director of IT Solutions at Huawei Jordan ,Azzam Dababneh, stated on Wednesday that the exhibition centered around smart digital transformation as a key driver for economic growth and an enabler across all sectors.
He highlighted Huawei's role in collaborating with partners in Jordan to create new opportunities and broaden the range of services accessible to businesses and individuals.
Dababneh noted that the global shift toward a digital economy, evolving into a smart economy, is poised to become the primary catalyst for global economic growth.
He emphasized the importance for international companies operating in Jordan to seize this opportunity to remain competitive and contribute to this advancement.

