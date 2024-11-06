Hyderabad's Marut Drones Secures $6.2 Million In Series A Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN)

Hyderabad-based drone-tech startup, Marut Drones, has successfully raised USD 6.2 million in Series A funding from India's Lok Capital.

With this fresh infusion of capital, Marut Drones is poised to accelerate its mission of promoting widespread drone adoption in India, particularly in and rural sectors.

The funding comes at a crucial time as drones increasingly become an integral part of India's agri-tech and logistics landscape.

Founded with a vision to democratise drone technology, Marut Drones will use the funds to expand its product offerings and reach. The company's primary focus will be on developing sophisticated agricultural drones tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian farmers.

These drones are designed for tasks like crop monitoring, direct seeding, and precision spraying, which help optimize resources such as water and fertilizers, while minimising soil and chemical exposure-ultimately benefiting farmers by improving crop health and yield.

In a strategic move to enhance accessibility for rural users, Marut Drones plans to expand its channel partner network and service centers, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

This will not only make drones more accessible to farmers but will also facilitate training and support for village-level entrepreneurs, creating new income streams in rural areas.

The company also intends to foster drone entrepreneurship by establishing 17 new drone training academies across India.

These academies will train skilled professionals, furthering Marut's objective of building a robust ecosystem around drone technology in the country.

In addition, Marut aims to deepen its R&D partnerships with premier institutions to develop advanced applications, particularly for the agricultural sector.

Lok Capital, an investment firm focused on impact-driven ventures, sees immense potential in Marut's approach to using drones for agriculture.“We are excited to partner with the team at Marut to bring solutions to farmers and the broader rural economy,” said Hari Krishnan, Director of Lok Capital.

He highlighted the impact of agricultural drones in enhancing crop health, conserving water, preserving soil, and reducing chemical exposure, all of which align with Lok Capital's sustainability goals.

Marut Drones' CEO and Co-Founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath, views the investment as a major milestone for the company, affirming its dedication to empowering Indian farmers and expanding drone-based services for diverse sectors.

(KNN Bureau)