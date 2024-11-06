Annual Student Art Show to witness participation from over 1000 students

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) DUBAI, UAE, November 2024 – On November 9th and 10th, 2024, Dubai will witness one of the region’s most ambitious youth art events as the Annual Student Art Show (ASAS) returns for its fourth edition. Taking place at Study World, Dubai Academic City, the event brings together over 1,000 student artists to explore the theme "Art & Innovation" and to celebrate the powerful intersections of artistic expression and technological advancement.

Organized by Funun Arts Group, Youth Creative Minds Hub, and Young Times, ASAS offers students aged 5 to 25 the opportunity to connect with mentors and peers and to present artwork that pushes creative boundaries. This year’s theme aligns with the UAE’s "WE THE UAE 2030" vision, promoting the UAE’s commitment to progress, sustainability, and innovation.

Since its inception in 2020, ASAS has grown tremendously. Founders Shiba Khan and Farah Khan of Funun Arts Group remarked, “From just 150 participants in our first edition to over 1,000 students this year, ASAS has become a pivotal platform for young artists to experiment with new media, unconventional techniques, and innovative ideas.” This edition highlights how art can serve as a vehicle for environmental consciousness and contemporary thought, aligning with UAE’s forward-looking goals.

Founders Khan Ayaan Abdulla and Mohammed Huzaifa Khan of Youth Creative Minds Hub emphasized the “wow factors” of this year’s event: art exhibitions, immersive installations, thought-provoking art talks, and hands-on workshops. Supported by 35 Global Mentors, 20 Youth Ambassadors, and over 50 Youth Volunteers, this year’s ASAS promises an engaging experience for students and visitors alike.

The event is supported by Khaleej Times as a media partner and AARK Marketing for Public Relations and Communications.





