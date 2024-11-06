Could use a vacation right now: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Partner with Experience Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 05 November 2024: Hollywood couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have collaborated with Experience Abu Dhabi, sharing all the city has to offer blending rich culture, adventure, and peaceful escapes, with incredible weather and endless experiences for every kind of traveller to enjoy at their own pace.

The two-year partnership was announced with a campaign that features the duo on set, dreaming of a much-needed holiday. Using a mix of comedy and action, the film sees the couple agree that they could use an escape and imagine the blissful moments they could be experiencing in a destination that has it all...Abu Dhabi.

Elsa commented on putting family first: “When it comes to family holidays, Abu Dhabi has it all. Whether it is for us as a couple or a family, every day here is a new adventure, there is something for each one of us to enjoy and discover. My kids have fallen in love with Abu Dhabi, as it gives them a playground for all the things they want to do. Whether it's theme parks with exciting roller coasters, dune bashing and horse riding in the desert to catching the best wave, Abu Dhabi has it all and is now our must-do holiday spot.”

Chris reflected on creating memories: "We're thrilled to partner with Experience Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi’s got everything we love all in one place. The adventures have left us with amazing memories that will last a lifetime—you can tell how special it was since the kids didn't want to leave. We've loved everything about the culture, the people and the experiences. It’s a place where we can unwind, and relax, with the feeling of being at home. We’ve travelled the world, but Abu Dhabi has captured our hearts. We’re already planning for our next trip!"

As heard in the film, the message "Could Use A Vacation Right Now" resonates with the world. So many of us are drowning in deadlines, work commitments, and a never-ending to-do list—dreaming of that next great holiday. In Abu Dhabi, you can swap your daily routine for the perfect escape, from inspiring cultural experiences to galloping across desert dunes, riding waves at Surf Abu Dhabi and reconnecting with loved ones under a stunning sunset on a white-sand beach.

The campaign film showcases how Abu Dhabi inspires every family to find their own pace—a destination brimming with new adventures and countless opportunities to create lasting memories. From kayaking around Louvre Abu Dhabi to thrilling rollercoasters, all wrapped in the warmth of Emirati hospitality, the couple had the perfect family getaway. They savoured traditional Emirati cuisine before sunset strolls on the beach, feeling welcomed and at ease.

H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Boushelaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "We're incredibly passionate about sharing Abu Dhabi with the world and are proud to have Elsa and Chris partnering with us. Their dynamic energy and love for discovery highlights everything Abu Dhabi has to offer from inspiring cultural experiences to adventures, creating meaningful and lasting memories, all at their own pace."





MENAFN06112024004696012122ID1108856932