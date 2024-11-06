Al Abdulghani Motors Expands Service Network with New Al Khor Service Center

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar, 5 November 2024: Al Abdulghani Motors, the exclusive distributor for Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, has announced the inauguration of its latest service center in Al Khor. This new and modern facility represents a significant step in Al Abdulghani Motors’ commitment to offering high-quality services to its Toyota and Lexus customers in the north.



The newly inaugurated service center spans 25,000 square meters and features a three-in-one setup with mechanical workshops, body shops, and a parts retail center. With cutting-edge technology, the center offers high-quality repairs, maintenance, and original parts.



The service center was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, Mr. Abdo Sweidan, Chief Operational Officer, and Mr. Yazan Mustafa, Senior Director. Also present during the ceremony were corporate entities’ representatives, Toyota and Lexus customers, as well as media representatives. Guests had a guided tour of the facility and the services it offers.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: "The opening of Al Khor Service Center is part of Al Abdulghani Motors' strategic plan to expand our service network and reinforce our leadership in delivering the highest standards of after-sales service for our customers across Qatar. The new service center reflects our commitment to providing best-in-town services to Toyota and Lexus owners in northern Qatar”.



Al Khor Service Centre has 22 body shop bays, 24 mechanical bays, a fully supplied parts retail center, and a customer waiting lounge upstairs overlooking the mechanical workshop where customers can relax while their car is being serviced. The mechanical workshops and body shops are equipped with the latest and most advanced tools and technology, alongside expert technicians, to take care of all repairs and restoration needs for Toyota and Lexus customers. A comprehensive parts retail center offers customers a comprehensive selection of Toyota and Lexus parts, guaranteeing effortless access to a reliable and efficient experience. Body and paint services are offered with a dedicated reception area offering a comprehensive range of options to cater to all body and paint repair needs.



Customers can also enjoy the convenience of drive-in and drive-through service options. The drive-in option allows customers to park directly in front of service advisors’ desks. Meanwhile, the drive-through service provides quick and easy access to lube services, designed to make routine maintenance faster and more convenient.

Located just 5 to 10 minutes from Al Shamal Road and Al Khor City, the center is positioned to serve customers from Saturday to Thursday, 6 AM to 10 PM, not only in Al Khor City but also in nearby areas such as Simaisma, Ras Laffan, Al Thakhira, and Al Ruwais.







MENAFN06112024004696012122ID1108856930