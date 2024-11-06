NV5 Awarded $7 Million Lake Havasu Bridge And Roadway Infrastructure Improvement Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the“Company” or“NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $7 million contract to lead the engineering design and management for the Lake Havasu City Second Bridge and Roadway Project in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The three-year essential infrastructure project will provide a second connection from the mainland to Lake Havasu Island, previously accessible only by a single point of entry.

“NV5 is pleased to contribute to transportation infrastructure improvements that will support Lake Havasu City's economic development, provide access to recreational infrastructure on the island, and ease traffic congestion in the city,” said Alex Hockman, PE, CEO of Infrastructure at NV5.“This transformative project highlights our commitment to supporting strong and thriving communities, and our team is dedicated to delivering a design that prioritizes sustainability and the well-being of Lake Havasu City residents.”

The Second Bridge will relieve pressure on the city's iconic London Bridge, originally relocated from London, England to Lake Havasu City in 1968. The Second Bridge and Roadway Project will mitigate traffic congestion, support economic development and population growth in Lake Havasu City, and provide improved access for emergency vehicles, residents, and visitors.

