Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, NJ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail and energy solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented: "Our third quarter featured strong operational and results consistent with our performance in recent quarters. We are on track to deliver the high end of our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 to $50 million. "At GRE, our retail energy business, we added 36,000 net new meters during the quarter driven by organic sales activity and a large aggregation deal. Electricity and gas margins remained robust, while slightly milder summer weather contributed to a reduction in per-meter electricity consumption. The decrease in per-meter consumption in combination with increased sales costs drove comparative, year-over-year decreases in revenue and profitability. Looking ahead, we have begun the process of entering the California gas market as we continue to diversify our geographic footprint, and see generally favorable meter acquisition and operating environments across our retail markets. "We have been strategically repositioning GREW, our renewables business, for stronger top line growth and improved operating margins. That effort began to pay off this quarter. Diversegy, our energy advisory and brokerage business, nearly doubled revenue year over year and turned Adjusted EBITDA1 positive. “At Genie Solar, we are tightening our focus on the utility scale solar generation market and moving away from commercial and industrial generation projects. This shift enabled us to lock in strong gross profits, which increased exponentially compared to the year ago quarter, while significantly reducing SG&A expense. We also further expanded Genie Solar's development pipeline, gaining site control for an additional six projects while moving another to the permitting stage. All in, GREW delivered outstanding third quarter results." Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (Unless otherwise noted, 3Q24 results are compared to 3Q23, and results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.)

Revenue decreased 10.5% to $111.9 million from $125.0 million;

Gross profit decreased 7.7% to $37.9 million from $41.1 million. Gross margin increased to 33.9% from 32.9%;

Income from operations decreased to $11.7 million from $17.9 million;

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $13.6 million from $18.5 million;

Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders and income per diluted share EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders of $10.2 million and $0.38 compared to $14.5 million and $0.53, respectively;

Non-GAAP net income1 and non-GAAP EPS1 attributable to Genie common stockholders of $10.9 million and $0.41 compared to $14.5 million and $0.53, respectively;

Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $191.7 million at September 30, 2024, from $178.3 million at June 30, 2024;

Genie repurchased approximately 123,000 shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.0 million during 3Q24; Genie will pay a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on November 20, 2024, with a record date of November 12, 2024.

1Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures. Select Financial Metrics

(in millions except for EPS)* 3Q24 3Q23 Change Total revenue $ 111.9 $ 125.0 (10.5 ) % Genie Retail Energy $ 105.8 $ 120.3 (12.1 ) % Electricity $ 100.7 $ 114.0 (11.7 ) % Natural gas $ 5.1 $ 5.0 1.3 % Others $ 0.1 $ 1.3 (96.1 ) % Genie Renewables $ 6.1 $ 4.7 29.2 % Gross margin 33.9 % 32.9 % 100 bps Genie Retail Energy 33.8 % 33.9 % (10 ) bps Genie Renewables 34.9 % 5.3 % 2,960 bps Income from operations $ 11.7 $ 17.9 (34.7 ) % Operating margin 10.4 % 14.3 % (390 ) bps Net income from continuing operations $ 10.3 $ 14.5 (29.3 ) % (Loss) income attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.0 ) $ (0.3 ) (91.8 ) % Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $ 10.2 $ 14.5 (29.5 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ (0.15 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $ 10.9 $ 14.5 (24.4 ) % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.53 $ (0.12 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.6 $ 18.5 (26.7 ) % Cash flow from continuing operating activities $ 22.9 $ 28.0 (18.4 ) %





* Numbers may not add due to rounding

Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE's third quarter revenue decreased 12.1% to $105.8 million from $120.3 million last year. Income from operations decreased 31.6% to $15.0 million from $22.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.7% to $15.5 million from $22.3 million. The decreases reflected a lower level of per meter electricity consumption, driven by milder weather compared to 3Q23, and an increase in customer acquisition activity and expense, partially offset by a slight increase in revenue per kWh sold.

GRE Operational Metrics

(RCEs and Meters in thousands)* 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 RCEs 375 350 348 345 380 Electricity 298 272 267 266 302 Natural gas 77 78 81 78 79 Meters 385 361 365 362 399 Electricity 304 279 281 278 311 Natural gas 81 82 83 84 87 Gross adds 60 52 70 53 104 Churn** 4.4 % 5.4 % 5.5 % 4.6 % 5.6 %





* Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Excludes the impacts of aggregation deal expirations



Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's third quarter revenue increased 29.2% to $6.1 million from $4.7 million last year, driven by results from Diversegy, which nearly doubled its revenue compared to 3Q23, completion of various Genie Solar commercial and industrial solar generation projects for third parties, and by revenue from the operational solar arrays that Genie Solar acquired late last year.

GREW's loss from operations decreased to $0.2 million from $2.1 million in 3Q23, and Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased to $24 thousand from $2.0 million.

At September 30, 2024, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:

Pipeline Total Operational Site Control Permitting Construction MW 106 10 72 15 10 Project count 20 1 14 3 2

During the quarter, portfolio and pipeline net additions totaled 21 MW and 6 projects.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, Genie reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $191.7 million.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $341.7 million. Liabilities totaled $141.4 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $138.8 million.

Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $22.9 million in 3Q24 from $28.0 million in 3Q23.

Trended Financial Information *

(in millions except EPS)** 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 2022 2023 Total Revenue $ 105.3 $ 93.5 $ 125.0 $ 104.9 $ 119.7 $ 90.7 $ 111.9 $ 316.3 $ 428.7 Genie Retail Energy $ 101.4 $ 89.7 $ 120.3 $ 98.4 $ 112.5 $ 86.7 $ 105.8 $ 304.7 $ 409.9 Electricity $ 74.5 $ 80.2 $ 114.0 $ 82.1 $ 89.4 $ 78.3 $ 100.7 $ 241.8 $ 350.8 Natural gas $ 26.9 $ 9.0 $ 5.0 $ 15.1 $ 22.4 $ 8.4 $ 5.1 $ 62.1 $ 56.0 Others $ 0.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.7 $ 3.1 Genie Renewables $ 3.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.7 $ 6.5 $ 7.2 $ 4.0 $ 6.1 $ 11.6 $ 18.8 Gross Profit 33.3 38.2 41.1 33.6 33.8 33.3 37.9 155.5 146.2 Genie Retail Energy 32.5 37.5 40.8 32.5 32.2 32.3 35.8 153.7 143.4 Genie Renewables 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.1 1.6 1.1 2.1 1.8 2.8 Gross Margin 31.6 % 40.9 % 32.9 % 32.1 % 28.2 % 36.8 % 33.9 % 49.2 % 34.1 % Genie Retail Energy 32.1 % 41.8 % 33.9 % 33.0 % 28.6 % 37.2 % 33.8 % 50.4 % 35.0 % Genie Renewables 19.3 % 19.6 % 5.3 % 17.2 % 22.0 % 26.8 % 34.9 % 15.6 % 15.1 % Income (loss) from operations $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ (34.2 ) $ 9.8 $ 10.6 $ 11.7 $ 78.5 $ 10.0 Operating margin 10.7 % 16.1 % 14.3 % (32.6 )% 8.2 % 11.6 % 10.4 % 24.8 % 2.3 % Net income (loss) attributable to Genie common stockholders $ 14.3 $ 15.0 $ 14.5 $ (24.5 ) $ 8.1 $ 9.6 $ 10.2 $ 85.9 $ 19.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 3.26 $ 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.5 $ 11.4 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 13.6 $ 83.2 $ 58.2





* Some Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and their results excluded from current and historical results





** Numbers may not add due to rounding

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division (GRE) supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division's (GREW) holdings include Genie Solar, a vertically-integrated provider of community and utility-scale solar energy solutions, and Diversegy, an energy procurement advisor. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $240 and $245 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 136,295 $ 107,609 Restricted cash-short-term (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $34 and $20 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 7,686 10,442 Marketable equity securities 420 396 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,697 and $6,574 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (including accounts receivable elated to variable interest entity of $176 and $275 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 50,335 61,909 Inventory 8,513 14,598 Prepaid expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $347 and $313 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 11,408 16,222 Other current assets 6,726 5,475 Current assets of discontinued operations 6,280 13,182 Total current assets 227,663 229,833 Restricted cash-long-term 47,271 44,945 Property and equipment, net 22,396 15,192 Goodwill 12,690 9,998 Other intangibles, net 2,459 2,735 Deferred income tax assets, net 5,197 5,200 Other assets (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $363 and $360 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 18,821 15,247 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 5,184 7,405 Total assets $ 341,681 $ 330,555 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 23,679 27,881 Accrued expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $500 and $533 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 44,211 49,389 Income taxes payable 12,988 6,699 Due to IDT Corporation, net 116 145 Other current liabilities 6,194 9,280 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,637 4,858 Total current liabilities 88,825 98,252 Noncurrent captive insurance liability 47,271 44,945 Notes payable 1,775 - Other liabilities 2,821 2,212 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 703 638 Total liabilities 141,395 146,047 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000: Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 29,310 and 28,764 shares issued and 25,651 and 25,820 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 293 288 Additional paid-in capital 158,570 156,101 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 3,659 and 2,944 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (34,951 ) (22,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,212 3,299 Retained earnings 81,959 60,196 Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity 211,099 197,239 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests (9,943 ) (12,731 ) Receivable from issuance of equity (870 ) Noncontrolling interests (10,813 ) (12,731 ) Total equity 200,286 184,508 Total liabilities and equity $ 341,681 $ 330,555





GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity $ 100,694 $ 114,002 $ 268,390 $ 268,688 Natural gas 5,055 4,990 35,867 40,890 Other 6,168 6,057 18,043 14,209 Total revenues 111,917 125,049 322,300 323,787 Cost of revenues 74,010 83,967 217,271 211,211 Gross profit 37,907 41,082 105,029 112,576 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (i) 25,160 23,196 70,076 68,380 Provision for captive insurance liability 991 - 2,667 - Impairment of assets 80 - 199 - Income from operations 11,676 17,886 32,087 44,196 Interest income 2,346 1,331 5,049 3,313 Interest expense (22 ) (27 ) (385 ) (75 ) Gain on marketable equity securities and investments 122 334 349 385 Other income, net 56 (4 ) 1,398 3,137 Income before income taxes 14,178 19,520 38,498 50,956 Provision for income taxes (3,924 ) (5,018 ) (10,309 ) (12,951 ) Net income from continuing operations 10,254 14,502 28,189 38,005 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (25 ) (304 ) (435 ) 5,923 Net income 10,229 14,198 27,754 43,928 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net 30 (261 ) (179 ) (118 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. 10,199 14,459 27,933 44,046 Dividends on preferred stock - - - (333 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 10,199 $ 14,459 $ 27,933 $ 43,713 Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ 10,224 $ 14,763 $ 28,368 $ 37,789 Discontinued operations (25 ) (304 ) (435 ) 5,924 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 10,199 $ 14,459 $ 27,933 $ 43,713 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.55 $ 1.06 $ 1.48 Discontinued operations (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.23 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 1.04 $ 1.71 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 1.04 $ 1.45 Discontinued operations (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.23 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ 1.03 $ 1.68 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 26,526 26,615 26,771 25,541 Diluted 26,868 27,362 27,161 26,056 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.225 $ 0.225 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 567 $ 649 $ 1,774 $ 2,254





GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 27,754 $ 43,928 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (435 ) 5,923 Net income from continuing operations 28,189 38,005 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for captive insurance liability 2,667 - Depreciation and amortization 646 286 Impairment of assets 198 - Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,651 1,722 Inventory valuation allowance 417 829 Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment and others, net (637 ) (386 ) Stock-based compensation 1,723 2,254 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 10,016 (7,271 ) Inventory 4,593 (6,114 ) Prepaid expenses 4,033 (3,753 ) Other current assets and other assets 1,797 2,637 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,379 ) 10,963 Due to IDT Corporation, net (29 ) (45 ) Income taxes payable 6,289 (6,566 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 49,174 32,561 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 8,570 19,461 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,744 52,022 Investing activities Capital expenditures (4,025 ) (878 ) Purchase of solar system facility (1,344 ) - Purchases of marketable equity securities and other investment (4,042 ) (9,913 ) Purchase of equity of subsidiary (1,200 ) - Purchase of investment property, net of noncontrolling interest paid by Howard Jonas (934 ) - Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments - 10,023 Repayment of notes receivable - 19 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (11,545 ) (749 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations - 2,578 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11,545 ) 1,829 Financing activities Dividends paid (6,171 ) (6,818 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock (7,908 ) - Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees (3,614 ) (2,338 ) Repurchase of Class B common stock from Genie Foundation (768 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants - 5,000 Redemption of preferred stock - (8,359 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,461 ) (12,515 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (120 ) 61 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,618 41,397 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period 165,479 106,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period 193,097 147,477 Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period 1,845 4,074 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $ 191,252 $ 143,403





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter of 2024

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE and disclosed Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP financial measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Genie's measure of Non-GAAP Net Income starts with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and adds captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge incurred by Genie's insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24

3Q24 2022 2023 Income (loss) from operations $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ (34.2 ) $ 9.8 $ 10.6 $ 11.7 $ 78.5 $ 10.0 Add back Captive insurance liability $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 45.1 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.0 $ 45.1 Depreciation and amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.4 $ 0.5 Non-cash compensation $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.5 $ 0.6 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 2.1 $ 0.0 Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees $ 0.2 $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ (0.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.5 $ 11.5 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 13.6 $ 83.9 $ 58.2





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 3Q24 3Q23 Income from operations $ 15.0 $ 22.0 Add back Depreciation and amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Stock-based compensation $ 0.3 $ 0.2 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investees $ 0.1 $ 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.5 $ 22.3

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

(in millions except for EPS) 3Q24 3Q23 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 10.2 $ 14.5 Add back Captive insurance liability $ 1.0 $ 0.0 Income tax effect of adjustment $ (0.3 ) 0.0 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 10.9 $ 14.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 Total adjustments $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share 26.9 27.4

