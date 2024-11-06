عربي


Average American Eats 6 Sandwiches A Week


By Julia Sutherlin // SWNS NEWS COPY + INFOGRAPHIC Grilled cheese, chicken and turkey rule the sandwich category, according to a recent survey. The poll of 2,000 general population Americans revealed their favorite sandwiches, how preferences vary and even some secret sandwich hacks. According to the results, Americans' favorite sandwiches are: Grilled cheese (42%), chicken [...]

