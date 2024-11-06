Mardan Police Solve 5-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case, Aunt Confesses To Crime

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mardan: The mystery surrounding the murder of 5-year-old Marjan in Mardan has been solved, with the victim's aunt emerging as the culprit. Mardan Police's SP Investigation, Nisar Khan, revealed the details during a press conference.

The case breakthrough came when Toru arrested the suspect, identified as Noreen, wife of Sajid, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. The girl's father, Rehman Ali, a resident of Sukai Toru, initially filed the complaint against unknown individuals.

Following the instructions of DPO Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, an investigation team led by SP Investigation was formed. The team employed advanced investigative techniques and professional strategies to bring the suspect in for questioning.

During the investigation, Noreen admitted to murdering her niece. The motive behind the crime was reportedly a longstanding conflict between Noreen and the victim's mother, coupled with frequent arguments. Noreen claimed that Marjan's behavior, which often involved insults, aggravated tensions further, prompting her to commit the act out of revenge.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.