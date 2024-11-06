Irish businessman states that disgraced 1990s Russian oligarch associated to fraud

(MENAFN) Irish businessman Raymond Quinn, a former compliance officer for a Wall Street securities firm, has filed a lawsuit claiming he was defrauded of nearly $1.1 million in a scheme linked to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the disgraced Russian oligarch. Quinn's High Court action in Dublin targets the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), accusing the Irish watchdog of failing to address his allegations of fraud.



Quinn, along with late oil magnate Jack Grynberg, alleges they were of a sophisticated scam involving their investments in U.S. oil and gas ventures. The scheme allegedly involved individuals acting on behalf of Khodorkovsky, who is known for his controversial rise to wealth through the privatization of Yukos Oil Company in the 1990s. Khodorkovsky was arrested in 2003 on charges of tax evasion and fraud and served time in prison before being pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.



Now living in exile in London, Khodorkovsky remains a polarizing figure internationally, especially following a 2015 international arrest warrant issued by Russia, accusing him of orchestrating a murder.



According to Quinn, the fraud began in 2007 when he and Grynberg were approached by Petteri Nieminen, a person claiming to represent Russian oil and gas interests looking to invest in their Rocky Mountain oil project. Under Nieminen’s guidance, the two businessmen transferred nearly $1 million to accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong, allegedly to cover insurance premiums, though Quinn now believes the funds were part of a fraudulent operation.

