South Florida Business Journal Names Chetu To Its 2024 List Of Private 100 Companies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading global software solutions and support services provider, has again been recognized as one of South Florida's top private companies by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ). This marks Chetu's 14th appearance on the Private 100 companies list, showcasing the company's continued success in the region.



"We are honored to be consistently recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the top private companies in the region," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "This achievement reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional software solutions and services to our clients."



The SFBJ's annual list of Private 100 companies highlights businesses in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties that have demonstrated strong financial performance and contributions to the local economy. Chetu's inclusion on this list underscores its position as a key player in the South Florida business and technology community.



"Chetu's continued growth and success are a testament to our innovative approach and commitment to client satisfaction," Bansal said. "We are proud to recognize Chetu's contributions to the South Florida business landscape."



To learn more about one of South Florida's top private companies or to request a consultation, please visit



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



Media Contact:

...

954-355-6282

Company :-Chetu

User :- Brian Poole

Email :-...

Mobile:- (954) 342-5676

Url :-

Other articles by Chetu