Google confesses voting feature preferred Harris over Trump

(MENAFN) has acknowledged that a technical issue on its search engine inadvertently favored candidate Kamala Harris over Donald when users searched for locations. When users typed "Where can I vote for Harris?" they were provided with an interactive map and voting locations. However, searching "Where can I vote for Trump?" only led to election news articles, with no direct information on polling places.



The glitch sparked widespread criticism, with some accusing Google of election interference and bias, including Elon Musk, who raised the issue on his platform. Google explained the issue by attributing it to the fact that “Harris” is also the name of a county in Texas, and a similar issue occurred with searches involving Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, due to a county sharing his name. Google downplayed the significance of the issue, saying few people search for voting locations this way, and assured users the problem had been fixed. The company has faced prior allegations of political bias, including accusations from Republicans over biased search results related to incidents involving Trump.

