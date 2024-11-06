Media reports EU policy on Ukraine depends on US election outcome

(MENAFN) The European Union is awaiting the outcome of the US presidential election before finalizing its stance on continued aid to Ukraine, according to a senior EU official speaking to Deutsche Welle on Tuesday. The EU is closely watching the election results, as they believe the winner will shape the future of US military support for Ukraine, which will, in turn, influence the EU's next steps on the issue.



The official indicated that if candidate Donald wins and follows through on his pledge to reduce US aid to Ukraine, the EU will maintain its support for Ukraine. However, the official questioned whether all 27 EU member states would continue this policy, noting Hungary's past resistance. Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been a vocal opponent of providing unconditional support to Ukraine, and earlier this year, Orban had to back down from his veto of a €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine, following significant pressure from other EU nations.



Orban has consistently argued that Europe has aligned too closely with the US on key strategic issues, including Ukraine. He recently stated that the EU's approach has led to negative consequences, including the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, and a decline in European competitiveness. He criticized the EU for failing to protect its own interests, aligning too much with US foreign policy.

