BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE SOCIETY FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY OF CANCER (SITC) 39TH ANNUAL MEETING

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced it will showcase its market-leading portfolio to advance cancer research from target discovery to personalized and cell therapy development at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

Bio-Techne's spatial biology brands, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) and Lunaphore , are revolutionizing spatial biology research with their pioneering innovations that are advancing the development of tailored immunotherapies to improve patient outcomes.

At booth #613, ACD will present its wide range of spatial multiomics products. These products leverage the precise RNAscopeTM technology and an advanced protease-free workflow for same-section RNA and protein detection assays. In combination, these capabilities empower drug discovery research, accelerate cell and gene therapy workflows, enable the characterization of key soluble factors and the immune landscape, and support the development of improved diagnostic tools for an accelerated path from translational research to clinical applications.

At booth #701, Lunaphore will showcase its fully-automated, end-to-end COMETTM suite, designed to provide innovative solutions in spatial biology for the translational research community. The complete portfolio will be showcased through product demonstrations. Furthermore, attendees can test the HORIZONTM image analysis software, tailored for COMET hyperplex images, offering new features for intuitive multiomics data and neighborhood analysis.

"Bio-Techne's spatial biology solutions lead the way in developing groundbreaking innovations, shaping the future of scientific discovery," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment. "Our mission is to empower scientists with cutting-edge technologies to accelerate research and develop the next-generation therapies.

We are excited to feature our spatial portfolio at this prestigious conference."

Several scientists from the company and its partners will present posters at the conference highlighting how the industry-leading capabilities of Bio-Techne's solutions enable key research and clinical applications.

Bio-Techne poster presentations:

Multiomic mapping of the brain: same-section, fully-automated spatial RNA and protein detection on mouse frozen tissues

Friday, November 8 at 12:15 - 13:45 & 17:30 - 19:00

Presenter: Alice Comberlato, Ph.D., Lunaphore, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #81

Novel fully-automated multiomics assay for profiling immune cell landscape and activation states

Friday, November 8 at 12:15 - 13:45 & 17:30 - 19:00

Presenter: Anushka Dikshit, Ph.D,

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #85

Qualification of immune checkpoint biomarker antibodies in glioblastoma with multiplex immunofluorescence

Friday, November 8 at 12:15 - 13:45 & 17:30 - 19:00

Presenter: Ruha Adelkar, Bio-Techne

Poster number: #69

High throughput spatial mulitomic assay for assessing immune cell phenotype and function in the tumor microenvironment

Saturday, November 9 at 12:15- 13:45 & 19:00 - 20:30

Presenter: Anushka Dikshit, Ph.D., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #86

Fully automated, novel protease-free workflow for co-detection of protein-protein interaction, individual proteins and mRNA using RNAscope Multiomic LS assay

Saturday, November 9 at 12:15 -13:45 & 19:10 - 20:30

Presenters: Ge-Ah Kim, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #106

A new automated RNAscopeTM assay for the fluorescent co-detection of multiple RNA and protein biomarkers on Roche DISCOVERY ULTRATM

Saturday, November 9 at 12:15- 13:45 & 19:10 - 20:30

Presenters: Renzo Adilardi, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #206

Poster presentations, in collaboration

Application of a novel multiplex imaging-based immunotherapy panel and AI-powered analysis solution for spatial biomarker identification on immunotherapy-treated melanoma patients [research conducted in collaboration with Prof. Paolo Ascierto, National Tumor Institute Fondazione G. Pascale and Nucleai]

Friday, November 8 at 12:15 - 13:45 & 17:30 - 19:00

Presenter: Ettai Markovits,

Ph.D., Nucleai

Poster number: #117

Enhanced analysis of tumor microenvironment and immune regulation via an automated adjustable signal amplification technique for multiplex immunofluorescence [research conducted in collaboration with Prof. Janis Taube, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine]

Saturday, November 9 at13:45 & 19:10 - 20:30

Presenter:

François Rivest, Ph.D., Lunaphore, a Bio-Techne Brand

Poster number: #124

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

