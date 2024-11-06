Sydney’s authorities discover body of boy swept out to sea

(MENAFN) Authorities discovered a body on Wednesday in their search for 11-year-old Laith Alaid, who was swept out to sea while with his family at a beach north of Sydney. Laith was carried away by strong currents on Sunday evening at The Entrance beach, located about 60 kilometers north of Sydney. He had been crossing a with his father and three younger brothers when the incident occurred, sparking an extensive search operation that involved air, land, and sea efforts.



New South Wales (NSW) Police reported that emergency services responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday after a body was found in the water. Although the body has not yet been formally identified, authorities believe it to be Laith. Witnesses had earlier described how the young boy vanished under the waves within minutes of being swept away, adding to the urgency of the search efforts.



The multi-agency search, which had been ongoing for three days, was suspended on Tuesday afternoon. However, local police vowed to continue regular patrols in the area in an effort to ensure safety and monitor developments. Laith and his family had been visiting the Central Coast from western Sydney for a day trip when the tragic accident occurred.



In a statement released on Tuesday, Laith's family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. They thanked volunteers, emergency services, and local residents for their tireless efforts in the search, which provided comfort during this challenging time. The family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss of their loved one.

MENAFN06112024000045015839ID1108856462