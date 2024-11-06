Media reports Canadian university employing convicted terrorist

(MENAFN) Carleton University, one of Canada’s top educational institutions, has hired convicted Hassan Diab to a course on “social justice in action,” the *Jerusalem Post* reported. Diab, a Lebanese-Canadian, has consistently denied any involvement in the 1980 bombing of the Rue Copernic synagogue in Paris, which killed four people and 46 others. Despite his conviction in absentia by a French court in 2023 for the attack, Carleton University has supported his version of the events.



Diab, now 70, was sentenced to life in prison by a French court for his alleged role in planting a bomb outside the synagogue while 320 worshippers were gathered. French authorities claim Diab was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), but Diab denies the charges, stating he was wrongly identified.



In 2014, after being extradited to France, Diab spent two years in prison before being placed under house arrest and later fleeing to Canada. He was initially hired by Carleton University in 2009 to teach sociology, but his contract was later terminated. Now, he is scheduled to teach a course on social justice.



The university maintains that Diab was “unjustly accused” and argues there is “much evidence that points away from his involvement” in the bombing. The university has also organized rallies calling for the Canadian government to protect Diab from further prosecution.

