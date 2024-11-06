Databased Boarding School Review - Swiss Schools Take The Lead

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Premium Switzerland names Swiss school Institut auf dem Rosenberg the best boarding school in the world.

- Peter ZomboriRüSCHLIKON, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premium Switzerland, a specialist in personalized luxury planning and educational consulting, has identified the 88 best boarding worldwide after a comprehensive analysis. The Institut Rosenberg in St. Gallen secured first place.In an extensive study, over 200 boarding schools around the world were evaluated using an analytical, data-driven approach.The following criteria were considered:.Academic Performance: International qualifications, student-teacher ratio, class sizes, exam results, graduation rates, and extracurricular activities..Diversity: National composition of students and grade levels offered..Boarding Facilities: Single or double rooms, shared or private bathrooms..Tradition: Age of the school.20 Swiss Boarding Schools among the Top 88 The results are particularly pleasing for Switzerland: 20 Swiss boarding schools made it into the top 88. This underlines the high quality of the Swiss educational landscape in the boarding school sector.Peter Zombori, CEO of Premium Switzerland, emphasizes:“Our ranking provides parents and students with valuable support in their search for the right boarding school. Our data-driven approach allows us to guarantee an objective and transparent evaluation.”About Premium Switzerland: Premium Switzerland is a leading Swiss company specializing in luxury travel planning and educational consulting. With an extensive network and many years of experience, the company supports discerning clients in realizing their individual wishes.Resources:.de/ausbildung/blog/school-advice/88-besten-internate-der-welt.pdf/top-88-boarding-schools-in-the-world-premium-switzerland-reportFor further information / interview requests, please contact: Peter Zombori, CEO Mehrwert-Services AG, Hintergasse 6, 8803 Rüschlikon ... Tel: +41 44 504 55 55

