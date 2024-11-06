El Salvador's President Congratulates Trump On Victory Ahead Of Final Election Results

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele congratulated Donald Trump, the candidate, on his victory ahead of the final results of the U.S. election.

Addressing on the social X, Bukele wrote,“May God bless and guide you.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Donald Trump is now just three electoral votes away from winning the U.S. presidency. After securing a crucial victory in Pennsylvania, Trump's electoral vote count has reached 267, bringing him close to the required 270 votes.

With a few key states still counting votes, Trump's supporters are optimistic about his chances, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris faces increasing challenges in catching up.

The close race has heightened anticipation across the country as every remaining vote could potentially determine the final outcome.

According to the latest updates, Trump has maintained his lead in other swing states, adding to the pressure on Harris's campaign. The Associated Press emphasized that the race remains too close to call in several critical states, including Arizona and Nevada.

Election officials in these swing states are working around the clock to ensure an accurate and transparent count. Security measures have been heightened in response to concerns over potential unrest as the final votes are tallied.

Political analysts suggest that if Trump secures the presidency, it could lead to significant shifts in both domestic and foreign policies, with a potential return to conservative priorities. The world is watching closely as the results will not only affect America but may have global implications.

