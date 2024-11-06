Aerospace Foam Market Analysis, Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Foams have several uses across sectors. Foams are used for vibration dampening, cushioning, insulating, and packing. Aerospace Foams are cellular, low-density materials that absorb vibrations, insulate, and cushion. Polyethylene, polyurethane, ceramics, and other forms are used. Its heat resistance, durability, tensile strength, and low weight increase aircraft performance. Polyethylene, polyurethane, metal, and ceramic foams are utilized in aircraft. It's used in headrests, roofs, gaskets, and rotor blades.

Rising worries about the aerospace sector's contribution to global carbon emissions and regulatory hurdles have driven manufacturers and other prominent aviation stakeholders to cut emissions through updated regulations, fuels, sustainable materials, and engineering design. Aerospace foams are increasingly used in commercial aircraft to attain these goals. Aerospace foams are lightweight polymer foams used in aircraft seats, cabin walls, ceilings, floor carpets, flight deck pads, and overhead stow bins.

Foams used in commercial aviation have helped reduce aircraft weight. It has boosted fuel economy, limited carbon emissions, and increased airline profits.

Market Dynamics The increase in defense expenditure by governments

The increase in government spending on military aircraft and renewable feedstock for the production of green polyurethane foams will create good chances for the expansion of the aerospace foam market. The total amount spent on warfare around the globe resumed its upward trend in 2021, reaching a new all-time high of $2.1 trillion. Spending was increased for the sixth year in a row.

Even though the world's economy was reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, spending on the military reached all-time highs.

An increase in demand for polyurethane aerospace foam is driving the market's growth.

Global aviation sector expansion and rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft contribute to the market's expansion. Several significant aerospace industry firms are driving market expansion by producing cutting-edge materials and launching new products. The aerospace foam industry is expanding and becoming more diverse due to favorable government regulations in developing nations like Brazil, India, and China, as well as a growth in the use of bio-based polyurethane foams in other parts of the world. Another significant element influencing the market's expansion is the demand for polyurethane aircraft foam in seating and carpeting applications in the aviation industry. The global increase in air travelers spurs the market's expansion. Due to the existence of low-cost carriers in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, there has been a growth in the market demand for commercial aviation items, which has had a favorable effect on the market for aerospace foam.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the global aerospace foam market.

North America will dominate the aerospace foam business due to more commercial flights. The rising commercial aircraft market is expected to boost foam usage over the forecast period. Increased passenger numbers and military spending in the U.S. will boost demand for polyurethane foam. Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Bombardier, and Boeing recently invested in new production and maintenance facilities in the U.S.

The European industry is a global leader in helicopters, engines, parts, and components. It also affects overseas exports. Big aeronautical enterprises are helping the aerospace sector grow in the area.

The Asia-Pacific will increase the most during the timeframe. Rising construction activity and demand for electronics will drive the regional polyurethane foam market.

China is expected to provide over half of the regional demand for aerospace foams, followed by Japan, where consumption is rising. In Asia-Pacific, polyurethane, polyethylene, fluoropolymer, and metal foam usage have increased.

Key Highlights



The global aerospace foam market was valued at USD 6.46 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.06%.

The global aerospace foam market is broken down into three parts based on the type of foam, application, and region. Further, the market is divided into Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Ceramic, Metal foam, and Others based on the type of foam.

Based on application, the market is divided into General Aviation, Commercial Aircraft, and Military Aircraft. The global market for aerospace foam is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, based on region. North America dominates the market.

Competitive Players

Greiner AGHuntsman International LLCAerofoam Industries LLCBASF SEBoyd CorporationDuPont de Nemours Inc.Evonik Industries AGUFP Technologies Inc.Zotefoams Plc.General Plastics Manufacturing CompanyPyrotek Inc.Recticel NV/SASaudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)Solvay S.A. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



February 2022-

The recycling of mattresses is now being researched and developed collaboratively by BASF and the foam expert NEVEON. The objective is to create a self-sufficient production cycle for mattresses.

December 202-

Boyd Corporation, a leader in engineered material and thermal management technology innovation, recently announced the acquisition of Grando, a Belgian company with expertise in rubber, foam, and plastic polymer science for the stringently regulated rail and industrial technology sectors. March 2022-

Evonik Industries AG made a sizeable double-digit million Euro investment in a brand-new, cutting-edge production facility for its Darmstadt-produced high-performance foams for fibre composites.

Segmentation

By Type of FoamPolyurethanePolyethyleneCeramicMetal foamOthersBy ApplicationGeneral AviationCommercial AircraftMilitary Aircraft