Kioxia Is Adopted For NEDO Project To Develop Manufacturing Technology For Innovative Memory Under The Post-5G System In...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kioxia Corporation , a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has been adopted by Japan's national research and development agency, New and Industrial Development Organization (NEDO), for its groundbreaking proposal on the Development of for Innovative Memory to enhance the post-5G information and communication system infrastructure.

In the post-5G information and communication era, AI is estimated to generate an unprecedented volume of data. This surge will likely escalate the data processing demands of data centers and increase power consumption. To address this, it is crucial that the next-generation memories facilitate rapid data transfer with high-performance processors while increasing capacity and reducing power consumption.

As part of this groundbreaking project, Kioxia will focus on the research and development of memory for the recently introduced Compute Express LinkTM (CXLTM) interface standard. The objective is to develop memory that offers lower power consumption and higher bit density than DRAM, and faster read speed than flash memory. This will not only enhance memory utilization efficiency but also contribute to energy conservation.

Building on the success of our cutting-edge three-dimensional (3D) flash memory technology, BiCS FLASHTM, Kioxia remains committed to advancing research and development emerging memories. The company strives to satisfy the growing demand for larger capacity, superior performance, and increased value of semiconductor memory in the computing and storage systems of tomorrow.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASHTM, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

