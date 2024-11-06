Netanyahu decides to remove Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

(MENAFN) Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to remove Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday has provoked significant reactions. Many observers believe that Netanyahu strategically timed the dismissal to coincide with the U.S. presidential election, in an effort to avoid any backlash from Washington.



According to *Haaretz*, a U.S. official suggested that Netanyahu's decision was intended to minimize any negative response from the Biden administration. An Israeli official also confirmed that the firing was meant to prevent a protest from the United States.



The American outlet *Axios* reported that Washington was caught off guard by Netanyahu’s actions. A White House source expressed surprise at the timing, while a member of the U.S. National Security Council highlighted Gallant’s critical role in Israeli defense matters.



In the wake of Gallant’s dismissal, Netanyahu appears to be preparing for further changes in Israel’s military leadership. Israeli media have reported that Netanyahu is considering removing the chief of staff and the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency.



Additionally, Netanyahu’s government dismissed the Attorney General, claiming that Gallant had not demonstrated the level of military heroism expected. However, Netanyahu's office later denied reports that more senior security officials would be dismissed.



Hebrew Channel 12 reported that Gallant’s ousting was linked to an ongoing dispute within the coalition over a law concerning religious funding for the Haredi community. Gallant, who had expressed concerns about the security risks of appointing Katz—who lacks military experience—was reportedly unhappy with the decision.



Hebrew Channel 14 added that Netanyahu’s office suggested there had been an attempt to blackmail him with investigations in order to prevent Gallant’s dismissal, but Netanyahu refused to be swayed.

