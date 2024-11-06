Qatar Approves Constitutional Changes With 89 Pct. Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari of Interior and Chairman of the General Committee Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani announced on Wednesday, citizens backed constitutional amendments in a referendum, with most voters supporting the changes in the constitution.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) cited Interior Minister by saying, of the total votes cast, 89 percent favored the amendments, while 9.2 percent opposed, with 1.8 percent declared invalid with an 84 percent voter turnout.

Voting in the referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar began at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced on October 15th that the Cabinet has finalized draft constitutional and legislative amendments to be put up to a popular referendum after the approval of the Shura Council. (end)

