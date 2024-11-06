Trump claims that is probable ‘massive cheating’ in Philadelphia
Date
11/6/2024 7:01:53 AM
(MENAFN) Former President Donald trump has suggested there may be "massive CHEATING" in Philadelphia, citing reports of alleged voter fraud as he battles Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a tight race, particularly in Pennsylvania. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that law enforcement would be involved, but the Philadelphia Police Department has stated it is unaware of any voting irregularities that would warrant such action. City Commissioner Seth Bluestein also dismissed Trump's claims, asserting that voting in the city has been "safe and secure."
Despite the allegations, Trump remains optimistic, encouraging his supporters to stay in line and vote, expressing confidence in a "big victory." Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has launched the ‘Protect The Vote’ campaign, advising voters to report any irregularities and to remain at the polls if they are in line before the closing time. Polls show a close contest, with Trump supporters expressing doubts about the fairness of the election, while Harris supporters overwhelmingly trust the process.
MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.