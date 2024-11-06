Trump claims that is probable ‘massive cheating’ in Philadelphia

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has suggested there may be "massive CHEATING" in Philadelphia, citing reports of alleged voter fraud as he battles rival Kamala Harris in a tight race, particularly in Pennsylvania. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that law enforcement would be involved, but the Philadelphia Department has stated it is unaware of any irregularities that would warrant such action. City Commissioner Seth Bluestein also dismissed Trump's claims, asserting that voting in the city has been "safe and secure."



Despite the allegations, Trump remains optimistic, encouraging his supporters to stay in line and vote, expressing confidence in a "big victory." Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has launched the ‘Protect The Vote’ campaign, advising voters to report any irregularities and to remain at the polls if they are in line before the closing time. Polls show a close contest, with Trump supporters expressing doubts about the fairness of the election, while Harris supporters overwhelmingly trust the process.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856556