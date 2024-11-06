Exit polls unveil Trump, Harris endorsement rating slips

(MENAFN) Recent exit conducted by Edison Research have revealed a slight decline in the favorability of both nominee Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris compared to their approval ratings in the 2020 presidential election. As reported by Reuters, Trump's approval rating currently stands at 45%, a decrease of one percentage point from four years ago. Harris, meanwhile, is viewed favorably by 47% of voters—significantly lower than President Joe Biden’s 52% approval rating in 2020.



Despite the dip in their overall approval, both candidates hold strong positions on certain key issues, with Trump maintaining a lead on economic matters. According to the poll, 51% of respondents expressed more confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the economy, while 47% felt Harris was better equipped for the task. On the other hand, Harris came out ahead on the issue of abortion, with 51% of voters saying they were more comfortable with her stance, compared to 47% supporting Trump on the issue.



The exit poll also uncovered widespread dissatisfaction among the electorate, with approximately 70% of Americans expressing feelings of anger or dissatisfaction about the state of affairs in the country. This frustration was further reflected in financial sentiment, with 45% of voters indicating that they felt worse off financially than they had four years ago, underscoring the ongoing economic concerns that continue to dominate the national conversation.



Voters identified several key issues as central to their decision-making process in the 2024 election. The "state of democracy" emerged as the top priority for 34% of voters, while the economy followed closely behind at 31%. Other issues that influenced voter opinions included abortion (14%), immigration (11%), and foreign policy (4%). These results indicate that concerns over democratic integrity and economic conditions are weighing heavily on voters as they head to the polls.

