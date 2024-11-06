7Th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award For Promotion Of Art & Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The prestigious 7th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for of Art & Culture took place with grandeur and grace during 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, honoring remarkable contributions to India's rich cultural heritage. The ceremony, held under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of & Arts and President of ICMEI, marked another milestone in recognizing the nation's finest artists, musicians, and cultural advocates



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, during his opening remarks, narrated the inception of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Awards, reflecting on his deep association with the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He described how the awards were established eight years ago with the purpose of promoting art and culture in Vajpayee's name, a man known for his artistic sensibilities, oratory skills, and deep respect for India's cultural landscape.



Shri Tirath Singh Rawat, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, graced the occasion and shared a few heartfelt words, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting India's diverse cultural traditions. He was honored with a Lifetime Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre, along with a Memento of the Festival in recognition of his support for the arts.



The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of several distinguished individuals who were decorated with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for Promotion of Art & Culture:



Padma Shri Ms. Rita Ganguly, an accomplished dancer, musician, and vocalist, who spoke passionately about her journey and the significance of this award in encouraging artists across disciplines.

Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra, a renowned tabla maestro, expressed his gratitude and appreciated the festival's gesture in acknowledging the efforts of those devoted to the arts.

Prof. Dr. Arvind Alok, Chairman of BMDC, thanked the organizers for the recognition, noting the importance of such events in uplifting cultural practitioners.

Dr. Mustafa Raza, a maestro of the Vichitra Veena, was deeply emotional as he expressed how much this recognition meant to him.

Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Little, a renowned photographer, expressed his overwhelming joy and was thankful for the appreciation of his work.

Prof. Puranchand Tandon, a Hindi author, shared that such national recognition was vital in encouraging literary artists to continue their work.

Tapan Dash, a renowned painter, was amazed by the honor and pledged to continue his contribution to the world of visual arts.

Karunesh Sharma, senior anchor and YouTuber, also took the stage to express his delight, emphasizing how recognition fuels creativity.

The evening concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Sushil Bharti, the Festival Director, who commended the efforts of all artists and dignitaries present, and reaffirmed the festival's commitment to continuing its legacy of honoring those who make invaluable contributions to India's cultural landscape.



The 7th Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award reaffirmed the essential role of art and culture in shaping the national ethos, encouraging artists and cultural advocates to continue enriching society with their talent and passion.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143