Ukrainian Scouts Take Down Russian Assault Team
Date
11/6/2024 2:07:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from Ukraine's defense intelligence special forces unit eliminated a group of Russian assault troops who had taken shelter in a residential building at one of the frontline sectors.
That's according to the defense intel agency (HUR) press service which posted on social media raw footage of the engagement, Ukrinform reports.
"After firepower was applied to the building where the invaders tried to gain a foothold, the surviving Russians moved to a barn nearby, but that building was hit as well," scouts noted.
Read also: HUR
shows footage of Belarusian volunteer fighters eliminating invaders in Kharkiv regio
As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the Kabul 9 Special Operations Command unit employed drones to destroy several trucks, vans, cars, and a motorcycle operated by the invaders.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN06112024000193011044ID1108855568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.