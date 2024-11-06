(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from Ukraine's defense intelligence special forces unit eliminated a group of Russian assault who had taken shelter in a residential building at one of the frontline sectors.

That's according to the defense intel agency (HUR) press service which posted on social raw footage of the engagement, Ukrinform reports.

"After firepower was applied to the building where the invaders tried to gain a foothold, the surviving Russians moved to a barn nearby, but that building was hit as well," scouts noted.

shows footage of Belarusian volunteer fighters eliminating invaders in Kharkiv regio

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the Kabul 9 Special Operations Command unit employed drones to destroy several trucks, vans, cars, and a motorcycle operated by the invaders.

This is an illustrative photo