Germany's Top Diplomat Visits Deoccupied Village, Calls For Increased Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock visited the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region on November 5, where she spoke at the memorial to the of Russian atrocities, calling on international partners to increase support for Ukraine.

That's according to DW , Ukrinform reports.

"We, as the leaders of Europe, must also have strength at the international level to continue to provide and humanitarian support to Ukraine," Baerbock said.

According to the minister, Yahidne reminds "what the Russian means: inhumanity, terror. Things that no one in this world would want to experience." She added that the suffering of the residents of Yahidne is "a mandate for us to work continuously so that one day all people in Ukraine will be able to live in peace again."

Ukraine presses sexual assault charges against three Russian soldiers

The publication recalled that the village of Yahidne suffered from the Russian occupation: from March 3 to 30, 2022, the Russians held more than 360 civilians, including children, in the basement of a local school without water and food. According to the investigation, 10 people died due to the inhuman conditions in the basement and the lack of timely medical assistance. Also, as a result of the invasion, all 173 households in the village of Yahidne sustained damage, with 16 of them being destroyed. In addition, an art club, a first aid station, and a school were destroyed.

Zelensky,discuss ways to put pressure on Russia to bring peace closer

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on November 4 on her eighth solidarity visit since the start of the full-scale war. She announced a EUR 200 million aid from Germany, designed to support Ukraine throughout winter.