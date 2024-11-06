Kuwait Health Min. Discusses Cooperation With Sidra Medicine Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi discussed on Tuesday with a delegation from the Qatari Sidra Medicine, ways to further cooperation in healthcare and scientific research between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed joint training programs aimed at developing the capability of medical cadres and raising their efficiency in both countries, as well as prospects for exchanging experiences and services, said the in a statement.

They discussed the policy of sending Kuwaiti patients to receive at the center, especially cases that require advanced medical technologies not available locally.

The visit is part of a framework to enhance regional cooperation for medical care, especially for children with complex medical issues that require special care.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hisham Kelendar, Undersecretary for External Health Services Affairs at the Ministry. (end)

