Seoul Calls On UN To Demand Pullout Of N. Korean Troops From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul during a meeting with UN representatives visiting the country, called on them to deliver stern messages for an immediate withdrawal from North Korean from Russia and the end to“illegal” military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

This is reported by Yonhap with reference to the statement from South Korea's of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform saw.

In his meeting with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, Cho said the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and threatens the international community's peace and stability.

Cho also met with UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu to exchange views on issues such as the ongoing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, global nuclear disarmament, and nuclear non-proliferation.

He said that North Korea's deployment of troops on the battlefield poses a "serious challenge" to the international community's nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation efforts.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United Nations expressed concern over the reports on the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia for further participation in the war against Ukraine, said the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 11,000 North Korean troops have already been deployed in Kursk region bordering Urkaine, stressing that amid the increase in their number, there is no increase in Ukraine partners' reaction.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Tuesday confirmed reports that the Ukrainian military had the first combat engagement with North Korean forces.

Photo: News1