Careful With The Young!

There is no wrong on the part of the parent to dream that their children excel in their careers. However in deciding the career progression of their child, as parents it is rather obligatory to entertain and accommodate the insights of their wards while laying out career options for them. However, the ground reality is disappointing. Parents don't take their children onboard in exploring diverse career options. As career sensitive parents, we need to be empathetic and compassionate towards our children and provide them a degree of breathing space instead of

dictating

terms to the younger lot. The dictatorial approach has caused more harm than good and has seriously altered the mental stability leading to mental chaos , stress and trauma.



Recently a young boy from Mattan area of south Kashmir who was on rolls in a coaching institute at Kota Rajasthan died by suicide.

The reason behind this self inflicting harm is believed to be lack of congenial family atmosphere where the child was unable to express himself and was left with no choice but to take his life. Had there been any space for expressing divergent views and choices , his life and the lives of other innumerable children like him could have been saved.



As parents we need to keep two things in mind while deciding the career path for our children: is the child interested in pursuing

that career and does the child have the inherent potential to

execute the career option decided for him/her?

Mental health Issues of adolescents

Adolescence is the period of profound transformation. It marks the transition from childhood to adulthood and is laden with challenges –including those related to the perception of one's body and body image issues. Society's expectations regarding the 'ideal' behaviour and body types can significantly affect physical and mental health. The weight of academic expectations, peer pressure and concerns about the future also takes a toll on mental health at this stage of life. Adolescents in India are particularly vulnerable to mental health problems like anxiety disorders and depression. Official reports have cited that among Indians aged between 13-17 years, the prevalence of severe mental illness is 7.3% and the situation is even more alarming in our UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Social media and Moral-ruptcy among younger generation

Virtual communication through social networking sites has no doubt ensured the user to go beyond the geographical boundaries in establishing virtual societies, but in the reality it has led to social isolation as the people mostly the younger generation are glued to their electronic gadgets in chatting and texting with their virtual friends and pay little heed to establish bonds in the real life. As a result the real social sphere of people is shrinking with each passing day. In the bygone era when there was no social media and internet , the younger generation used to contribute constructively in participating varied community services on a voluntary basis, where they used to interact with the young and the old to imbibe lifelong skills and foster the social milieu. In the current circumstances of socialization via virtual platforms the neighborly bond which people enjoyed during yesteryears is waning with each passing day. Moreover,

the autonomy and the independence enjoyed by the younger generation in operating social media platforms has given them the absolute right without checks and balances in accessing the content as per their taste and choice. The unfiltered and filthy content too has crept deep into the younger generation as they are unable to differentiate between the right content and the filthy content. This has seriously dented morality as our society is at the brink of collapse in terms of

moral values.

Conclusion

The younger generation has a central role in realization of vision driven vibrant futuristic society. There must be calibrated efforts on the part of every concerned stakeholder to find amicable and viable solutions to the issues encountered by the younger generation. Rather than

adopting the dictatorial and unidirectional approach, we need to come to the level of the younger generation to mitigate their sufferings. The lava accumulating in the younger generation if left unattended without giving any vent to express will erupt with serious ramifications.

The author is an educator

