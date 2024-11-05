Jadens To Launch Thermal Wireless Bluetooth Printers In 2025: Revolutionizing Your Printing Experience And Saving Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the beginning of 2025, Jadens will launch its highly anticipated Wireless Tattoo Printer in North America, marking a significant step forward for the brand. In addition, more than just printing, Jadens printer comes with a variety of labels to suit different types of printers. Are you worried about rapidly depleting ink cartridges during printing? As a business owner, especially an entrepreneur, do you find that printing labels and documents consumes much of your valuable time? If so, Jadens thermal printer may be exactly what you need-not only to save time but to enhance your work efficiency.

Founded in 2018, Jadens is dedicated to providing advanced thermal printing and labeling solutions for both shipping and household applications, empowering individuals and businesses to seamlessly address their labeling needs. With headquarters in North Carolina, USA, and Hong Kong, along with multiple distribution and service centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Jadens offering global support and service. By integrating traditional hardware with innovative, in-house software-such as their own proprietary 'Jadens Printer' application-Jadens enables efficient labeling anytime, anywhere. In addition to thermal printers, Jadens printers range includes portable paper and tattoo printers. Jadens recognizing the importance of sustainability, they are committed to minimizing their environmental footprint by no ink and toner to reduce carbon, and designing printers that reduce energy consumption.

After years of continuous innovation and development, Jadens printer is now fully meeting the diverse printing needs of consumers. Jadens thermal printer covers a wide range of printing needs, from wireless shipping labels of all sizes to paper printing, small label printing, and even tattoo printing.







Jadens 268BT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer comes with both USB and Bluetooth connectivity, their proprietary app, Jadens Printer, and a fanfold holder. It can print any label smaller than 4x6 inches, including barcode and circular labels. This shipping label printer is ideal for business owners with shipping needs, such as those on eBay, Shopify, Etsy, Mercari, and Poshmark. One of the founders of eBay, Jhonny , recently shared on TikTok how Jadens' shipping label printer has been instrumental in growing his eBay business, improving his operational efficiency, and how it stands out compared to competing products. As his eBay business steadily expands and orders increase, using Jadens printer has become an essential part of his 'routine' workflow. Through his daily work vlogs, he shares detailed tutorials on how to operate Jadens printer, offering valuable insights to aspiring entrepreneurs and those with shipping label needs. Jadens has been a key witness to the rise of his eBay success, and remains committed to helping more entrepreneurs enhance their productivity.







Jadens Paper Printer caters to home, study, and business printing needs, print anywhere, anytime. Simply connect it to Jadens Printer app, and you can easily print any documents, contracts, to-do lists, study materials, or even recipes. Caroline , a small business owner, who designed her brand's logo using Canva and then used Jadens app, 'Jadens Printer', to resize and print it in various styles, ensuring it perfectly matched her products before distributing them to her customers. Her creative approach gained over 2 million views on TikTok, inspiring new ideas for the innovation of Jadens printer and showcasing the diverse printing possibilities available to customers.







The Jadens Small Label Printer is designed to meet all your classification and differentiation needs. Using Jadens Printer app, you can choose your favorite frames, fonts, or even create your own designs for personalized labels.

About the 'coming soon' Jadens wireless tattoo printer, which will offer perfect compatibility with all your devices, including smartphones, iPads, and computers, and is specifically designed for both professional tattoo artists and beginners. This addition will further diversify Jadens brand and offer consumers even more choices.

Jadens is committed to focusing on consumer needs and solving any issues customers may encounter while using Jadens printers. Jadens will continue to innovate, develop new thermal printers and environmentally-friendly labels to enhance your experience. More information about Jadens:

