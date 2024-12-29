Viral Video Shows Man Reach Jabalpur Via Train Sitting On Train Wheels: Railway Issues Clarification

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking video, which has now gone viral, a man can be seen emerging from under a train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur allegedly after travelling 290 kilometers sitting between its wheels. The Indian Railways has clarified on the authenticity of the claims.

In the video, the man can be seen getting out of the train, shaking hands and leaving the station. LiveMint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident allegedly took place on the Danapur Express running between Itarsi and Jabalpur. The incident surfaced at the Jabalpur station.

According to reports, this came into notice when staff at the Carriage and Wagon Department noticed strange movements under the AC-4 coach in Pune-Danapur Express. They then asked the loco pilot to stop the train.

After the man came out from under the train coach, he was handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF ). Jansatta reported that the man said he could not afford a ticket and thus he decided to take undertake such dangerous journey.

The officials, however, said that the person seems mentally unstable. The RPF is working on identifying the man and find out why he travelled like that. The video has been widely shared by various accounts on across social media platforms.

Now, the Indian Railways clarified that these reports were fake.

"These reports are completely fake and baseless," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.

"The person was just hiding near the wheel axle when the train was not moving. It is practically not possible for anyone to hide on the wheelset of a moving train as it moves along with the wheels," he said, as reported by The Hindu.

In other news, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recently said that it would restore pre-COVID train numbers from January next year. As per the decision of the Railway Board, all NFR-owned passenger trains will run with the regular numbers (instead of the existing '0' numbering system).