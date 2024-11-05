Lupaka Announces Grant Of Incentive Stock Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Corp. (" Lupaka " or the“ Company ") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective November 5, 2024, the Company has granted 585,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 5, 2029, at a price of $0.06 per share.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.

...

Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company's profile at or its website at