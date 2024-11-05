Gaubert Oil Partners With Dickey’S Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. To Bring Authentic Texas Barbecue To Louisiana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legacy in Action: Two Third-Generation Family Businesses Join Forces to Expand Community, Quality, and Flavor in the Gulf South

Thibodaux, Louisiana, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , America's premier name in Texas-style barbecue, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Gaubert Oil , bringing authentic, slow-smoked barbecue to Louisiana. This exciting venture joins two family-led, third-generation companies united by values of quality, service, and community impact. Together, Dickey's and Gaubert Oil through its wholly owned subsidiary Go-Bears will bring Dickey's signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM to three new Louisiana locations, enriching the local food scene and offering families a new place to enjoy genuine barbecue.

The partnership is about more than expansion-it's about shared values and a legacy of serving communities. Grady Gaubert, President and CEO of Gaubert Oil, has dedicated his career to continuing the family values of honesty, quality, and community service his father and grandfather instilled. Headquartered in Thibodaux, Gaubert Oil has served Louisiana's Gulf South with high-quality oil, gas, and lubricant products. Now, through his partnership with Dickey's, Go-Bears is adding legendary Texas barbecue to his family's commitment to the Gulf South, making it a destination for families, travelers, and locals alike.

“For years, I've explored various franchise options, and when I found Dickey's Barbecue, it was an obvious choice-a real homerun for our community,” says Grady Gaubert.“The Dickey's experience of quality and authenticity perfectly aligns with our values. The food is incredible, my team is excited, and we're thrilled to introduce Texas-style barbecue to our customers.”

The first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location under this partnership will open at a prominent I-49 truck stop in Grand Coteau, followed by a second location in Thibodaux at an existing Go-Bears convenience store. Both sites will offer Dickey's beloved classics, from tender brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs and signature sides, all slow-smoked daily on-site.

Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying,“We're proud to team up with Grady and Gaubert Oil, a family business that shares our dedication to quality and community. Grady's strong connection with his community and commitment to service make him the perfect partner to bring Dickey's to Louisiana. We're excited to expand our reach in the Gulf South and create new barbecue memories for Louisiana families.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added,“Dickey's Barbecue has always been about bringing people together around authentic flavors and great hospitality. Our partnership with Gaubert Oil allows us to expand our family-driven mission with a trusted name in Louisiana, and we're thrilled to see this next chapter unfold.”

With their shared commitment to tradition, quality, and service, Dickey's Barbecue and Go-Bears are more than just business partners-they are two family enterprises working to enrich their communities and honor a legacy of integrity and customer satisfaction. Together, they will bring the best of Texas barbecue to Louisiana, inviting locals to savor Dickey's legendary slow-smoked flavors and experience the warm hospitality both companies are known for.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit

About Gaubert Oil

Founded in 1926, Gaubert Oil Company has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the petroleum and lubricant industry, delivering exceptional products and services to a wide array of industries in South Louisiana and beyond. Our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service continues to fuel our success and market reputation.

Grady Gaubert Go Bears Convenience Store

CONTACT: Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit