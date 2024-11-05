Dashcast Debuts: A New Era Of Marketing Mastery Begins With Dashhound

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DashHound, a leader in innovative digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new podcast – 'DashCast ,' this November. Designed for marketing professionals and enthusiasts alike, DashCast promises to bring a fresh and entertaining perspective to the digital marketing landscape.DashCast will offer listeners a unique blend of education and entertainment, delivering engaging discussions on the latest trends in digital marketing. Each episode features interviews with seasoned industry leaders who share their insights on using artificial intelligence, audience engagement strategies, and much more.Sok Verdery, Director of Digital Strategy at Comporium, expresses enthusiasm for the new venture,“DashCast is set to transform how we engage with and understand digital marketing through the lens of data. We're bringing together the brightest minds to discuss and dissect the data-driven strategies that truly drive success in our rapidly evolving industry.”Nick Wimmer, Creative Director at Comporium, adds, "With DashCast, we aim to not only inform but also inspire our listeners. Expect compelling stories, creative insights, and a fresh perspective on the tools and strategies that are shaping the future of marketing."DashCast will officially kick off in November. The first episode will feature a deep dive into the origins and stories behind DashHound, setting the stage for a series that demystifies marketing strategies and showcases the human side of technology.Whether you're a marketing professional looking to sharpen your skills, a business/ agency owner eager to explore new insights, or simply a tech enthusiast, DashCast is your ticket to understanding and mastering the future of marketing. Tune in to elevate the way you think about digital marketing and spark innovation in your practices.For more information on DashCast, including how to subscribe and a schedule of episodes, please visit .

Sabrena Gartland

Frogman Media Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.